Rahul Gandhi Calls Constitution 'Country's DNA', Slams BJP and RSS

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, highlighting the Constitution's significance while accusing BJP of misusing power. He alleged that BJP considers the Constitution a 'blank book' and raised concerns over economic issues such as GST and unemployment. He emphasized that the people elect the PM, not industrialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls Constitution 'Country's DNA', Slams BJP and RSS
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has delivered a scathing critique of the BJP, asserting that for his party, the Constitution is the nation's DNA, whereas for BJP and RSS, it amounts to a 'blank book'.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Gandhi lambasted the BJP's alleged undemocratic practices, pointing specifically to incidents in Maharashtra where governments were reportedly toppled through monetary influence. He also criticized the ruling party's handling of economic policies like GST and demonetization, stating they had adverse effects on farmers and small businesses.

The Congress scion further remarked on the insignificance given to public elections by the BJP, implying that industrialists, not the electorate, have marketed the Prime Minister. He accused BJP of attempting to tarnish his image because of his advocacy for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

