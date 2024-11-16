Congress Slams BJP Over Jharkhand 'Infiltration' Tactics
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of using infiltration as a scare tactic during Jharkhand election campaigns. Kharge questions BJP's inability to address infiltration despite being in power, criticizing them for divisive politics. He also points out issues with helicopter permissions hindering Congress meetings.
- Country:
- India
During a rally in Jamtara, Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of using infiltration as a fear-inducing tactic to sway votes. He questioned why, despite being in power at the Centre, the BJP has not been able to address the infiltration issues they have repeatedly highlighted.
Kharge took jabs at senior BJP leaders, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, implying their inertia with a biting comment: 'Ghuspetiya andar aa rahe aur Shah Sahab so rahe.' He pointed out that while the BJP claims to prevent threats, it has been restricting Congress's political movement by delaying helicopter permissions, a hurdle recently faced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress leader further criticized the influx of BJP figures into Jharkhand, likening it to a war campaign and questioning where this fervor was when the state needed assistance. With the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections already concluded and more to come, Kharge insisted that the true test lies in democratic participation, not political grandstanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- election
- infiltration
- Kharge
- BJP
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- helicopter
- democracy
- voting
ALSO READ
BJP Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Devender Singh Rana
While our complaints in Haryana were specific, EC response is generic, focused on diminishing complaints and petitioners: Congress.
Debate Heats Up Over Congress's 'Shakti Scheme' Promises
Revelations Rock BJP Amid Kodakara Black Money Scandal
Not surprisingly, EC has given clean chit to itself; tone of its reply on Haryana complaints condescending: Congress.