Congress Slams BJP Over Jharkhand 'Infiltration' Tactics

During a rally in Jamtara, Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of using infiltration as a fear-inducing tactic to sway votes. He questioned why, despite being in power at the Centre, the BJP has not been able to address the infiltration issues they have repeatedly highlighted.

Kharge took jabs at senior BJP leaders, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, implying their inertia with a biting comment: 'Ghuspetiya andar aa rahe aur Shah Sahab so rahe.' He pointed out that while the BJP claims to prevent threats, it has been restricting Congress's political movement by delaying helicopter permissions, a hurdle recently faced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader further criticized the influx of BJP figures into Jharkhand, likening it to a war campaign and questioning where this fervor was when the state needed assistance. With the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections already concluded and more to come, Kharge insisted that the true test lies in democratic participation, not political grandstanding.

