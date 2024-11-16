Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over Jharkhand 'Infiltration' Tactics

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of using infiltration as a scare tactic during Jharkhand election campaigns. Kharge questions BJP's inability to address infiltration despite being in power, criticizing them for divisive politics. He also points out issues with helicopter permissions hindering Congress meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:01 IST
Congress Slams BJP Over Jharkhand 'Infiltration' Tactics
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Jamtara, Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of using infiltration as a fear-inducing tactic to sway votes. He questioned why, despite being in power at the Centre, the BJP has not been able to address the infiltration issues they have repeatedly highlighted.

Kharge took jabs at senior BJP leaders, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, implying their inertia with a biting comment: 'Ghuspetiya andar aa rahe aur Shah Sahab so rahe.' He pointed out that while the BJP claims to prevent threats, it has been restricting Congress's political movement by delaying helicopter permissions, a hurdle recently faced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader further criticized the influx of BJP figures into Jharkhand, likening it to a war campaign and questioning where this fervor was when the state needed assistance. With the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections already concluded and more to come, Kharge insisted that the true test lies in democratic participation, not political grandstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024