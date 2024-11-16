Left Menu

Raj Babbar Opposes Divisive Slogans in Maharashtra

Congress leader Raj Babbar asserts that divisive slogans like 'vote jihad' and 'batenge toh katenge' cannot provoke Maharashtra's unity. He highlights the role of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in curtailing BJP's influence, and emphasizes the need for unified community values against such narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:29 IST
In a staunch rejection of divisive rhetoric, Congress leader Raj Babbar emphasized that the people of Maharashtra cannot be swayed by incendiary slogans like 'vote jihad' and 'batenge toh katenge'.

During a press conference, Babbar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'ek hain toh safe hain' (united we are safe) acknowledges Maharashtra's unyielding unity against division.

Babbar pointed out that Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have been instrumental in reducing BJP's presence in Lok Sabha, and he urged a focus on maintaining cultural solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

