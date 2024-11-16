Raj Babbar Opposes Divisive Slogans in Maharashtra

In a staunch rejection of divisive rhetoric, Congress leader Raj Babbar emphasized that the people of Maharashtra cannot be swayed by incendiary slogans like 'vote jihad' and 'batenge toh katenge'.

During a press conference, Babbar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'ek hain toh safe hain' (united we are safe) acknowledges Maharashtra's unyielding unity against division.

Babbar pointed out that Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have been instrumental in reducing BJP's presence in Lok Sabha, and he urged a focus on maintaining cultural solidarity.

