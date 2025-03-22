Congress Urges Revival of Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Amid Rising Tensions

The Congress party is set to embark on a ten to fifteen day march starting March 24, renewing its demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. JK Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized that the initiative aims to underscore their commitment to the cause without resorting to protest.

Karra reiterated the urgency of their demand in an interview with ANI, highlighting the need to remind the central government, including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, of the promise of statehood. The Congress, alongside the ruling National Conference, has been vocal in pushing for this agenda since the revocation of Article 370 by the Modi government in 2019.

As concerns of terrorism appear to shift from Kashmir to Jammu, Karra expressed the party's dedication to addressing these issues. Union Minister Amit Shah maintained that the BJP's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism is pivotal for India's national security, outlining the government's broad strategies to combat regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)