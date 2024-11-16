Election Commission Demands Accountability from BJP and Congress Leaders

The Election Commission has intervened amidst complaints launched by the BJP and the Congress against one another for alleged poll code violations. The commission demanded that party leaders from both sides provide clarifications.

On Saturday, the EC sent letters to BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, instructing them to comment on each party's allegations against the other. This step emphasizes transparency during the electoral process.

The commission requested the party presidents to submit formal replies by 1 pm on Monday, November 18. This move follows a previous advisory urging leaders to ensure public decorum and adherence to the model code during election campaigns. Currently, party leaders are actively campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)