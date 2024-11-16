Left Menu

Election Commission Demands Accountability from BJP and Congress Leaders

The Election Commission has instructed the BJP and Congress party leaders to respond to election code violation allegations made against each other. Letters have been sent to both parties' presidents, with responses required by November 18. These actions come as part of ongoing campaigns in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:58 IST
Election Commission Demands Accountability from BJP and Congress Leaders
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has intervened amidst complaints launched by the BJP and the Congress against one another for alleged poll code violations. The commission demanded that party leaders from both sides provide clarifications.

On Saturday, the EC sent letters to BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, instructing them to comment on each party's allegations against the other. This step emphasizes transparency during the electoral process.

The commission requested the party presidents to submit formal replies by 1 pm on Monday, November 18. This move follows a previous advisory urging leaders to ensure public decorum and adherence to the model code during election campaigns. Currently, party leaders are actively campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024