Jharkhand Clears Hurdle with PESA Implementation

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved rules for the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, advancing the rights of tribal communities. Despite being enacted in 1996, the state had not fully implemented PESA. The new rules empower gram sabhas, especially in land and resource management within scheduled areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:42 IST
The Jharkhand cabinet has officially approved rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, aiming to enhance the rights of tribal communities in the region. The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Though PESA was enacted in 1996, Jharkhand has not implemented the Act until now, despite becoming a separate state in 2000. The recently approved rules are designed to empower gram sabhas, particularly in areas like land acquisition and resource management. Chief Minister Soren emphasized that PESA was a key agenda item in the meeting.

The approval came after discussions with various stakeholders and minor amendments to the proposed rules. Notably, the rules feature provisions requiring the consent of gram sabhas, particularly in mining areas. The Congress party, part of the ruling alliance, had been pushing for this implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

