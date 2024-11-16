Tensions Rise in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra: Key Political and Military Developments

In a significant security development, an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region ended with the deaths of five Naxalites and injuries to two security personnel. A senior police official confirmed the incident, which adds to ongoing tensions in the area.

In political spheres, Union Minister Kiren Rijuju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the quality of Lok Sabha debates has diminished since Gandhi's involvement. This statement has sparked fresh discussions about parliamentary dynamics and decorum.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of employing 'vote jihad' tactics to add a religious tint to the approaching elections. Ajit Pawar also voiced concerns over his family's campaign strategy in the Baramati battleground.

