Tensions Rise in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra: Key Political and Military Developments
Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Union Minister Kiren Rijuju criticized Rahul Gandhi, saying his entry lowered the quality of parliamentary debates. Sharad Pawar accused BJP of using religious issues to influence elections. Ajit Pawar questioned family dynamics in Baramati electoral campaigns.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security development, an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region ended with the deaths of five Naxalites and injuries to two security personnel. A senior police official confirmed the incident, which adds to ongoing tensions in the area.
In political spheres, Union Minister Kiren Rijuju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the quality of Lok Sabha debates has diminished since Gandhi's involvement. This statement has sparked fresh discussions about parliamentary dynamics and decorum.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar accused BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of employing 'vote jihad' tactics to add a religious tint to the approaching elections. Ajit Pawar also voiced concerns over his family's campaign strategy in the Baramati battleground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
