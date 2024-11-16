Govinda's Campaign Interrupted by Health Issues

Actor-turned-politician Govinda had to prematurely end his campaign efforts for the Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming November 20 elections, citing health concerns.

On Saturday, while in Jalgaon to campaign in regions including Muktainagar and Bodwad, Govinda felt unwell during a roadshow in Pachora and subsequently returned to Mumbai.

During the Pachora roadshow, he made a public appeal for voters to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Govinda, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was hospitalized after an accidental leg injury at his Mumbai home.

(With inputs from agencies.)