Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Backs Controversial Slogan Amidst Political Furore

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut supported UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan, calling it a unity call. The slogan, sparking political debate, is seen by some as intolerant. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged correct interpretation, emphasizing unity against terrorism, while opposition leaders critiqued its community implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:34 IST
Kangana Ranaut Backs Controversial Slogan Amidst Political Furore
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly endorsed the controversial slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' coined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing it as a 'call for unity.' The slogan has ignited heated exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties, with opposition leaders arguing that it bears communal overtones.

Ranaut emphasized the importance of unity, stating, "If we are together, we are safe, and if we get divided, we will be cut." However, opposition figures, including Congress leader Digvijay Singh, have criticized this messaging, highlighting underlying issues such as economic monopolies and judicial rulings on governance practices.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has advocated for the interpretation of the slogan as a unifying call against terrorism and external threats. He urged citizens to focus on national unity, reminding them of India's diverse religious practices that ultimately celebrate the country's shared identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024