Kangana Ranaut Backs Controversial Slogan Amidst Political Furore

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has publicly endorsed the controversial slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' coined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing it as a 'call for unity.' The slogan has ignited heated exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties, with opposition leaders arguing that it bears communal overtones.

Ranaut emphasized the importance of unity, stating, "If we are together, we are safe, and if we get divided, we will be cut." However, opposition figures, including Congress leader Digvijay Singh, have criticized this messaging, highlighting underlying issues such as economic monopolies and judicial rulings on governance practices.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has advocated for the interpretation of the slogan as a unifying call against terrorism and external threats. He urged citizens to focus on national unity, reminding them of India's diverse religious practices that ultimately celebrate the country's shared identity.

