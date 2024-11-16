Mahinda Rajapaksa's Political Resilience: A Legacy of Tenacity

With his 79th birthday approaching, former two-time Sri Lankan president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa affirmed that he intends to remain politically active, despite his party's recent defeat in parliamentary elections.

This marks his first public reaction following the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's decisive loss, capturing only 3% of the vote while the ruling National People's Power took majority control. Rajapaksa, hailed by the Sinhala majority for quelling the LTTE conflict, has held significant political roles since 1970.

Expressing support for NPP's right to govern, he emphasized, "The new faces must be allowed to govern." Though he refrained from contesting the latest elections, Rajapaksa and his family, including Namal Rajapaksa, who was appointed from the national list, continue to wield influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)