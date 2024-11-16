Mahinda Rajapaksa's Political Resilience: A Legacy of Tenacity
Two days before turning 79, Mahinda Rajapaksa, twice president and prime minister of Sri Lanka, vowed to persist in politics despite recent electoral losses. Known for ending the LTTE separatist war, Rajapaksa respects the new mandate given to NPP, advocating for their right to govern.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
With his 79th birthday approaching, former two-time Sri Lankan president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa affirmed that he intends to remain politically active, despite his party's recent defeat in parliamentary elections.
This marks his first public reaction following the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's decisive loss, capturing only 3% of the vote while the ruling National People's Power took majority control. Rajapaksa, hailed by the Sinhala majority for quelling the LTTE conflict, has held significant political roles since 1970.
Expressing support for NPP's right to govern, he emphasized, "The new faces must be allowed to govern." Though he refrained from contesting the latest elections, Rajapaksa and his family, including Namal Rajapaksa, who was appointed from the national list, continue to wield influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Brace for Jobs Data and Elections Amid Economic Uncertainty
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Bias in Maharashtra Police Ahead of Elections
Age Controversy Sparks Political Heat in Jharkhand Elections
Fadnavis Confident in Resolving Rebel Crisis Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections with Confidence