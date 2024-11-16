Left Menu

Mahinda Rajapaksa's Political Resilience: A Legacy of Tenacity

Two days before turning 79, Mahinda Rajapaksa, twice president and prime minister of Sri Lanka, vowed to persist in politics despite recent electoral losses. Known for ending the LTTE separatist war, Rajapaksa respects the new mandate given to NPP, advocating for their right to govern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:10 IST
Mahinda Rajapaksa's Political Resilience: A Legacy of Tenacity
Mahinda Rajapaksa
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

With his 79th birthday approaching, former two-time Sri Lankan president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa affirmed that he intends to remain politically active, despite his party's recent defeat in parliamentary elections.

This marks his first public reaction following the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's decisive loss, capturing only 3% of the vote while the ruling National People's Power took majority control. Rajapaksa, hailed by the Sinhala majority for quelling the LTTE conflict, has held significant political roles since 1970.

Expressing support for NPP's right to govern, he emphasized, "The new faces must be allowed to govern." Though he refrained from contesting the latest elections, Rajapaksa and his family, including Namal Rajapaksa, who was appointed from the national list, continue to wield influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024