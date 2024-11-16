Left Menu

'Batenge Toh Katenge': Political Rhetoric Sparks Debate

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'batenge toh katenge' has stirred political debate. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya declined to comment, emphasizing unity within the state's leadership. Maurya accused opposition parties of hindering India's development, underscoring the significance of national unity amidst political challenges.

Updated: 16-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'batenge toh katenge' has sparked controversy, drawing attention from various political circles. His deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, refrained from commenting on the matter, directing questions to the chief minister himself.

During a political event supporting BJP candidate Deepak Patel, Maurya addressed the media, stating, "Do you, the media, want to create divisions between us?" He insisted that any inquiries about Adityanath's comments should be posed directly to the chief minister, emphasizing their united effort for state development.

Maurya criticized opposition parties, accusing them of obstructing India's progress. He highlighted that despite these challenges, Prime Minister Modi's leadership stands strengthened by public support, as citizens drive towards a self-reliant India. Adityanath, in a prior address, highlighted historical divisions as obstacles to unity, urging against division in the name of caste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

