Kanhaiya Kumar Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics

In a significant address, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar lashed out at the BJP for its divisive political tactics, while taking a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, suggesting that despite apparent successes, his political career faces uncertainties.

Kumar praised NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad for his steadfast loyalty to opposition leader Sharad Pawar, amidst the turbulent split within the NCP that saw Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde government.

Highlighting economic concerns, Kumar criticized the Modi government for favoring corporates over citizens, as rising prices and job losses burden the public. He advocated for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, citing Maharashtra's identity and future ahead of the upcoming state elections.

