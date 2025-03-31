Mamata Banerjee Critiques BJP's Divisive Politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticized the BJP, accusing the party of inciting communal riots in the state through divisive politics. Speaking during an Eid event on Red Road, Banerjee stressed the need for religious harmony and urged residents to resist provocations designed to fuel unrest.

The TMC leader underscored her commitment to respecting all religions, querying whether the BJP's stance against minorities implies a desire to change India's Constitution. She dismissed the BJP's divisive tactics as "jumla politics" and attacked the left for aligning with saffron politics, a stance she described as hypocritical.

In response, senior BJP figures accused Banerjee of mocking Hindu faith and inciting animosity between communities. TMC officials countered, clarifying her comments were aimed at the BJP's communal agenda, not Hinduism itself. Amid ongoing tensions, both TMC and BJP reaffirm their starkly opposing stances on communal harmony in West Bengal.

