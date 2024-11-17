Biden's Final Face-Off with Xi: Navigating Turbulent Sino-U.S. Waters

Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, for their final encounter as Biden's term nears its end. The dialogue aimed to alleviate rising tensions arising from cybersecurity disputes, trade wars, and the Taiwan issue before Trump's inauguration.

Amidst the cordial handshake and brief remarks, Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to fostering U.S. collaboration even post-elections. The discussion also touched on China's controversial backing of Russia, hacking allegations, and its stance on Taiwan—issues that continue to complicate Sino-U.S. relations.

As China seeks new alliances, notably in Latin America amid economic pressures from U.S. tariffs, Biden's approach highlights the need for stability during the governmental transition. With competing agendas at the APEC summit, Beijing is keen on influencing American business perceptions as its economic strategies evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)