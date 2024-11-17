Biden and Xi's Last Diplomatic Dance: Tensions and Transitions at APEC
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for the final time under Biden's presidency at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru. They aimed to ease tensions amidst disputes over cybercrime, trade, Taiwan, and Russia. Both leaders emphasized maintaining stable U.S.-China relations during the transition to Donald Trump's administration.
In a final diplomatic engagement as U.S. president, Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Lima, Peru. Their dialogue aimed to reduce tensions before Donald Trump's inauguration, but was fraught with conflicts over cybercrime, trade, Taiwan, and Russia.
Despite ongoing disagreements, Xi emphasized China's commitment to a stable China-U.S. relationship. Biden responded, highlighting their candid conversations, especially given the recent China-linked cyber hack affecting U.S. officials.
Taiwan's involvement in U.S.-China dynamics remains contentious, while Biden seeks China's cooperation on issues like North Korea. Upcoming shifts in U.S. policy under Trump add layers of complexity to future Sino-American relations.
