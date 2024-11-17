Xi Jinping's Promises Amid U.S.-China Tensions

During Saturday's APEC summit in Lima, China's President Xi Jinping vowed to cooperate with the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump. In discussions with outgoing President Joe Biden, Xi emphasized China's commitment to a stable and sustainable relationship with the U.S., addressing contentious topics such as trade, Taiwan, and cybercrime.

Xi acknowledged the challenges faced between the two nations, yet expressed readiness to maintain open communication. Biden echoed these sentiments, despite expressing U.S. concerns over recent incidents involving China, including alleged hacking activities and increasing tensions regarding Taiwan and Sino-Russian relations.

As Trump prepares to take office with promises of imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese imports, Biden has strived to ease tensions. However, significant economic impacts on Beijing due to trade restrictions and new diplomatic strategies highlight the complexities of U.S.-China relations moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)