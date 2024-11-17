Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Promises Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed willingness to collaborate with President-elect Donald Trump, focusing on key issues like trade and Taiwan amid concerns on cybercrime and Russia. Xi met outgoing President Joe Biden at the APEC forum to discuss maintaining stable U.S.-China relations, even as tensions escalate over several issues.

Updated: 17-11-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 04:16 IST
During Saturday's APEC summit in Lima, China's President Xi Jinping vowed to cooperate with the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump. In discussions with outgoing President Joe Biden, Xi emphasized China's commitment to a stable and sustainable relationship with the U.S., addressing contentious topics such as trade, Taiwan, and cybercrime.

Xi acknowledged the challenges faced between the two nations, yet expressed readiness to maintain open communication. Biden echoed these sentiments, despite expressing U.S. concerns over recent incidents involving China, including alleged hacking activities and increasing tensions regarding Taiwan and Sino-Russian relations.

As Trump prepares to take office with promises of imposing heavy tariffs on Chinese imports, Biden has strived to ease tensions. However, significant economic impacts on Beijing due to trade restrictions and new diplomatic strategies highlight the complexities of U.S.-China relations moving forward.

