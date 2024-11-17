Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum concluded in Lima after two days of high-level talks that offered few substantive breakthroughs. With the backdrop of US President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric, leaders from global economies, including Biden and Xi, gathered to discuss pressing trade issues.

A noteworthy moment was Biden's late arrival for the family photo, which could be interpreted as symbolic of the uncertainty facing US leadership in global trade arrangements. Amid these diplomatic gestures, Xi promoted globalisation, inaugurating a USD 1.3 billion megaport in Peru to bolster trade.

Xi also urged APEC leaders to dismantle trade barriers, while Biden tried solidifying alliances amid political changes in the US. Their final bilateral meeting highlighted a cautious optimism about maintaining dialogue to avoid escalating international tensions.

