Maharashtra Polls: Politics of Betrayal and Welfare

The Maharashtra assembly election campaign has shifted focus from welfare initiatives to highly charged political discourse centered around themes like betrayal and religious conflict. Political leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, emphasize party loyalty, while the ruling Mahayuti government promotes its welfare schemes ahead of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:28 IST
The Maharashtra assembly election campaign has seen a shift from development and welfare talks to phrases like 'vote jihad' and 'dharma yuddha', dominating its final phase.

Prominent figures like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have turned emotional, urging voters to address alleged betrayals by their once-close associates, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

The ruling Mahayuti government, consisting of the BJP, Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, highlights its initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, amidst a charged election atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

