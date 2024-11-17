Maharashtra Polls: Politics of Betrayal and Welfare

The Maharashtra assembly election campaign has seen a shift from development and welfare talks to phrases like 'vote jihad' and 'dharma yuddha', dominating its final phase.

Prominent figures like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have turned emotional, urging voters to address alleged betrayals by their once-close associates, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

The ruling Mahayuti government, consisting of the BJP, Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, highlights its initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, amidst a charged election atmosphere.

