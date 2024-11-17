Left Menu

Xi Jinping Pledges Stability with Trump's Incoming Administration

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to work with the incoming U.S. administration under Donald Trump, aiming for a stable China-U.S. relationship. In a meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden, both leaders discussed major issues, including trade tensions, Taiwan, and regional stability concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:40 IST
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled his intent to cooperate with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump. Meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, Xi emphasized the importance of a stable China-U.S. relationship.

During the talks, both leaders covered a range of contentious issues, from trade and Taiwan to regional security concerns. Biden underscored the necessity of maintaining open channels of communication between their nations, despite disagreements.

While highlighting areas of potential conflict, such as China's military activities around Taiwan, Xi asserted Beijing's aim to maintain peace and stability. The talks revealed both challenges and avenues for cooperation as leadership transitions in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

