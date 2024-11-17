Trump Takes UFC by Storm: A Night at the Octagon

In an electrifying celebration of his election victory, President-elect Donald Trump made a grand entrance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship event held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk and UFC President Dana White, Trump was met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

The event, marked by heavy security, saw Trump engaging with fans and fighters alike, solidifying his connections within the mixed martial arts community. Notable attendees included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Tesla CEO Musk, singer Kid Rock, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., slated for a cabinet position in Trump's administration.

The atmosphere turned nostalgic as Trump's campaign tune, 'YMCA,' played overhead, evoking memories of past rallies. The night culminated with Jon Jones clinching the heavyweight championship, an occasion marked by a handshake of congrats with Trump, affirming his place within the UFC fan domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)