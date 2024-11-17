Left Menu

Maharashtra's Electoral Clash: Vote-Jihad Allegations Inferno

As Maharashtra's election campaign reaches its climax, political leaders spar over 'vote-jihad' accusations. Both alliances engage in a war of words, with the Congress refuting claims and accusing the opposition of polarizing tactics. Election Commission seeks explanations ahead of the assembly elections on November 20.

Maharashtra's Electoral Clash: Vote-Jihad Allegations Inferno
Image Credit: ANI
With the Maharashtra election campaign entering its final phase, political tensions have escalated over the contentious issue of alleged 'vote-jihad', originally raised by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responded emphatically, insisting that his party remains committed to secular principles and solicits votes based on ideology, pertinent issues, and adherence to the Constitution. Kharge highlighted, 'Our party enshrines what has been documented in the Constitution. Every citizen, from the age of 18, has the universal right to vote. We do not partake in 'bawaal' or 'ill-campaigning' like our opponents.'

The Election Commission of India has requested both the BJP and Congress to account for possible breaches of the Model Code of Conduct. The Congress President acknowledged the inquiry and confirmed that an official response would be submitted by November 18, noting, 'The notice is a welcome step, and our reply is underway.'

Previously, Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) Chief, criticized Deputy CM Fadnavis, accusing him of sowing sectarian tensions through the 'Vote Jihad' narrative. Pawar emphasized that key issues like farmer suicides, falling agricultural prices, and unemployment among educated youth deserve urgent attention.

Fadnavis, also the BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Assembly, reiterated the 'vote jihad' narrative, urging a 'dharmyuddh' or righteous electoral battle in response, while affirming BJP's non-discriminatory policies. He also accused certain opposition parties of attempting to polarize the electorate. Maharashtra assembly elections are slated for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

