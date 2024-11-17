Tensions Escalate Amid Flare Attack on Netanyahu Residence

Overnight airstrikes by Israel in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals, according to Palestinian medical sources. Meanwhile, Israeli police arrested three individuals following incidents involving flares fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea.

The enduring Israel-Hamas conflict shows little sign of abating, with hostilities also involving the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence was targeted while he and his family were elsewhere, prompting domestic criticism amid ongoing protests over his handling of the Hamas threat.

Calls for judicial reforms have resurfaced amidst the political turmoil, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin supports changes purportedly aimed at fortifying democracy, while opponents view them as a potential power grab. Recently, the U.N. Security Council has circulated a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in the region.

