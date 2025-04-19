A Hostage Crisis in Gaza: The Uncertain Fate of Edan Alexander

The armed wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Saturday that the fate of Edan Alexander, a dual Israeli and American national soldier, remains unknown. This follows the discovery of a guard's body who was reportedly killed by an Israeli strike, leaving uncertainty over Alexander's status as the last known U.S. citizen held in Gaza.

As Israel intensified its military operations, dispatching numerous attacks across Gaza, Palestinian health authorities reported that at least 50 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. This escalation comes after the failure of ceasefire talks. President Donald Trump's envoy classified Alexander's release as a priority, highlighting ongoing negotiations between Hamas and the U.S.

Despite Hamas' recent release of 38 hostages, over 59 individuals remain in captivity. The situation has aggravated tensions, with Hamas offering a prisoner swap for an end to hostilities. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to address the situation, as the military's heavy bombardment of Gaza endures, resulting in significant Palestinian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)