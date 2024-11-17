Scholz's Candid Call with Putin: A Diplomatic Standstill

In a firm diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, finding no change in the latter's stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite criticisms, Scholz justified the call, underscoring the necessity of continued European engagement with Russia.

Speaking from Berlin airport, just before his departure to the G20 summit in Brazil, Scholz detailed the importance of the conversation. He aimed to dispel any false hopes that the West might withdraw its support for Ukraine, a persistent topic in geopolitical talks.

With Donald Trump poised to regain the U.S. presidency, Scholz noted potential concerns over Washington's dialogue with Moscow. He stressed that European leaders must maintain a communication channel with the Kremlin, a nod to the increasingly complex global diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)