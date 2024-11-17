Left Menu

Scholz's Candid Call with Putin: A Diplomatic Standstill

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation yielding no shift in Putin's stance on Ukraine. Scholz defended his decision to maintain dialogue, emphasizing Europe's need to stay engaged with Russia, especially amidst looming shifts in U.S. leadership under Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a firm diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, finding no change in the latter's stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite criticisms, Scholz justified the call, underscoring the necessity of continued European engagement with Russia.

Speaking from Berlin airport, just before his departure to the G20 summit in Brazil, Scholz detailed the importance of the conversation. He aimed to dispel any false hopes that the West might withdraw its support for Ukraine, a persistent topic in geopolitical talks.

With Donald Trump poised to regain the U.S. presidency, Scholz noted potential concerns over Washington's dialogue with Moscow. He stressed that European leaders must maintain a communication channel with the Kremlin, a nod to the increasingly complex global diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

