Left Menu

Hezbollah Spokesman Killed in Israeli Strike

Hezbollah's main spokesperson, Mohammed Afif, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut. An anonymous Hezbollah official confirmed the news, stating Afif's visibility had increased after military tensions escalated in September, following the assassination of former leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:16 IST
Hezbollah Spokesman Killed in Israeli Strike
Hezbollah

A senior Hezbollah spokesperson has reportedly been killed in a recent Israeli airstrike targeting central Beirut. The official, who remains unnamed due to lack of authorization to speak to the media, identified the deceased as Mohammed Afif.

Afif, a prominent Hezbollah figure, had gained prominence in the aftermath of heightened Israeli military actions in September. His role further intensified following the assassination of the group's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The strike marks another escalation in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, with significant implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024