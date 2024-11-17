Hezbollah Spokesman Killed in Israeli Strike
Hezbollah's main spokesperson, Mohammed Afif, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut. An anonymous Hezbollah official confirmed the news, stating Afif's visibility had increased after military tensions escalated in September, following the assassination of former leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:16 IST
A senior Hezbollah spokesperson has reportedly been killed in a recent Israeli airstrike targeting central Beirut. The official, who remains unnamed due to lack of authorization to speak to the media, identified the deceased as Mohammed Afif.
Afif, a prominent Hezbollah figure, had gained prominence in the aftermath of heightened Israeli military actions in September. His role further intensified following the assassination of the group's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
The strike marks another escalation in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, with significant implications for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
