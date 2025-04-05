Left Menu

IDF Expands Ground Operations in Gaza; Senior Hamas Commander Eliminated in Airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces intensified ground operations in Gaza City, targeting Shejaiya neighborhood to extend their buffer zone. Concurrently, the IDF eliminated a senior Hamas commander, Hassan Farhat, in an airstrike in Lebanon. These operations follow deadly Hamas attacks in October that resulted in numerous casualties and hostages.

Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday expanded their ground operations in northern Gaza, specifically advancing into the eastern Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City to widen the existing buffer zone. The military confirmed the elimination of several terror operatives and the destruction of vital Hamas infrastructure, including a command center.

Simultaneously, the IDF announced the successful elimination of a senior Hamas commander, Hassan Farhat, in an overnight airstrike in the Lebanese city of Sidon. Farhat was responsible for commanding Hamas's forces in western Lebanon and orchestrated multiple attacks against both Israeli soldiers and civilians, including a deadly rocket strike in February.

These military activities come in the aftermath of devastating Hamas-led assaults on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, which resulted in at least 1,180 deaths. Among the 252 hostages taken during these attacks, 59 remain, with 36 feared dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

