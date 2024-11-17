Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes 'Use and Throw' Politics in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing attack on Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction for allegedly adopting a 'use and throw' approach toward Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga.

During a Boisar rally, Thackeray highlighted how Vanga was denied a ticket for the upcoming November assembly polls despite his past support for Shinde.

He further criticized port projects in Vadhavan and Murbe, expressing concern over environmental threats to fishing communities and vowed to cancel such developments if elected to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)