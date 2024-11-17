Tharoor's Followers Stagnation Sparks Questions on X's Accountability

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has raised significant concerns over the stagnation in his follower count on the X platform, suggesting potential issues with the algorithm. For four years, Tharoor's followers have remained unmoved, leading him to question the oversight by X's management in India.

Despite his widespread popularity and a substantial daily follower increase, his total followers seem perpetually stuck, reflecting an inconsistency that Tharoor labels as a possible algorithm glitch. Earlier attempts to address this with X's owner, Elon Musk, were met with flat denials of any issue.

With mounting public curiosity and queries about this irregularity, Tharoor has decided to publicly scrutinize the situation, hoping it draws the necessary attention from the platform's authorities in India. However, he remains skeptical about receiving a response.

