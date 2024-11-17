Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BJP on Jharkhand CM Candidate

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the BJP about their chief ministerial candidate for Jharkhand during a rally. He accused the BJP of diverting focus from real issues, alleging misuse of central agencies and spreading division, while the INDI alliance aims to protect the constitution and promote unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday challenged the BJP to reveal their chief ministerial candidate for Jharkhand during an election rally in Dhanbad. He asserted that the INDI alliance has a clear candidate for the post.

Addressing the crowd, Yadav painted the electoral battle in Jharkhand as a clash between two ideologies — one, led by the BJP, accused of undermining the constitution and spreading division, and the other, the INDIA bloc, dedicated to protecting the constitution and fostering unity.

Earlier in Bokaro, Yadav criticized the BJP-led central government for increasing unemployment and essential commodity prices due to their flawed policies, and alleged misuse of central agencies to destabilize non-BJP governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

