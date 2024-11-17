Kharge's Bold Critique: BJP and RSS as India's 'Political Poison'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has launched an attack against the BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the RSS, labeling them as the 'political poison' of India. His remarks came during a rally in Sangli, just a day before the Maharashtra assembly election campaigning draws to a close.

In his speech, Kharge used vivid analogies, likening the opposition parties to a poisonous snake, suggesting that they must be politically eradicated. He criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the tragic death of ten newborns in a fire incident and accused a local Congress member of betrayal.

Further potshots were taken at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his extensive campaigning in state elections, even amidst pressing national issues like unrest in Manipur. Kharge questioned the outcomes of Modi's international engagements, urging the leader to prioritize domestic challenges over foreign visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)