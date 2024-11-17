Maharashtra's Political Battle: Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi
Union Minister Chirag Paswan boosts confidence in Maharashtra's current double-engine government, targeting opposition MVA. As Deputy CM Fadnavis leads Nagpur roadshow ahead of decisive November assembly elections, both Mahayuti and MVA intensify campaigns across the state’s 288 electoral seats.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed strong confidence in the continuation of Maharashtra's double-engine government, while simultaneously criticizing the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
He cited growing public trust in Maharashtra's reigning government, attributing enthusiasm towards their alliance to the dishonesty and fear tactics employed by the opposition. Echoing PM Narendra Modi's sentiments about safety under their governance, Paswan highlighted a palpable shift in voter sentiment.
Adding momentum to the campaign, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demonstrated robust public support during a roadshow in Nagpur. The rally signifies a pivotal moment as both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposing MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, vie fiercely to secure victory in the upcoming elections, with voting set for November 20 and counting on November 23.
