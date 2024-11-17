Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Accuses Congress of Insulting Ambedkar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar during Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works to implement Ambedkar’s ideals, causing concern among opponents. Paswan highlighted Congress's reluctance in honoring Ambedkar historically, while campaigning in Maharashtra for BJP-led elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, on Sunday, accused the Congress party of persistently disrespecting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Paswan, national president of the Lok Janshakti Party, argued that the Congress ensured Ambedkar's defeat in previous Lok Sabha elections, thereby undermining his legacy. In contrast, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for striving to implement Ambedkar's ideals, suggesting this has unnerved the opposition.

Speaking from Mumbai's Chaitya Bhoomi, where Ambedkar was cremated, Paswan noted that before 1989, Ambedkar's portrait did not feature in the Central Hall of Parliament—a decision he saw as indicative of Congress's mindset. Paswan's remarks were made while he campaigned for BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

