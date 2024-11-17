CM Yadav Backs Modi, Eyes Victory in Maharashtra Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial 'ek hain toh safe hain' remark, asserting the veracity of the statement. CM Yadav actively campaigned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, expressing unwavering confidence in the BJP and Mahayuti alliance's success in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a conversation with ANI, Yadav conveyed optimism about the electoral prospects, citing a favorable public response. "We are receiving positive feedback from the electorate. Our sustained efforts and achievements assure us of a substantial win, with the Mahayuti poised to secure a majority," he remarked. He also bolstered Modi's statement, linking it to historical divisions that weakened the country.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced new measures for farmers, engaging in discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. These include policies for purchasing cotton and soybeans with specified moisture content. Shinde reiterated the positive impact of government schemes, particularly among women, projecting it as a factor in Mahayuti's anticipated victory in the November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)