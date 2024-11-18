UK Pursues Global Alliances to Curb Migrant Flow

The UK government is reportedly holding discussions with Turkey, Vietnam, and officials in the Kurdistan region of Iraq regarding potential payments to curb the influx of migrants to Britain, according to a report by the Times newspaper on Sunday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking to reporters en route to a Group of 20 summit in Brazil, emphasized the importance of discouraging individuals from leaving their home countries and undertaking dangerous journeys, often involving Channel crossings.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper is believed to be negotiating security agreements with these regions that could be finalized by year-end. Despite inquiries, a spokesperson for Starmer in London chose not to comment on the matter.

