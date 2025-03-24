Left Menu

Oil Standoff: The Unyielding Halt of Kurdistan's Crude Flow

The Kurdistan region in Iraq produces 286,000 barrels of crude oil daily, yet exports remain halted for a second year due to stalled negotiations between Iraqi and Kurdish officials. Attempts to resume exports to Turkey continue, but no resolution has been reached, impacting crude supply dynamics.

In a continued standoff affecting the global oil market, the Kurdish region in Iraq is currently producing 286,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Despite significant production, the region's export routes remain blocked, marking the second year of halted crude flow due to unresolved negotiations between Iraqi oil authorities and Kurdish officials.

Efforts to resolve the deadlock, particularly concerning the resumption of exports to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, have yet to bear fruit. Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani stated on state television that discussions with Kurdish regional authorities are ongoing, although he refrained from giving any projections on when exports could recommence.

The impasse originates from a lack of agreement between oil companies in Kurdistan and Iraq's oil ministry. This ongoing situation comes amid efforts by OPEC+ to monitor and regulate oil outputs through secondary sources, addressing historic disputes over production levels among its member states.

