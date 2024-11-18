Faye's Path to Reform: Senegal's Legislative Elections

Expectations are mounting as President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's party appears poised for victory in Senegal's legislative elections. Concessions from two opposition leaders came even as vote counts continue.

The contentious campaign has sparked concerns of unrest, with political rivalries sometimes turning violent. Faye, aiming for a parliamentary majority to advance his reform agenda, called for calm in his hometown of Ndiaganiao.

Ahead of the polls, key priorities for voters included jobs and the economy, amidst inflationary pressures. Faye, having dissolved the opposition-led assembly, now faces challenges from a coalition including former Prime Minister Macky Sall.

