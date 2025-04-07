Left Menu

TMC and Opposition Clash Over Supreme Court's Annulment of Teacher Appointments

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces criticism from the opposition after the Supreme Court canceled the recruitment of over 25,000 teaching staff, citing a flawed process. In response, TMC plans state-wide protests, accusing BJP and CPI(M) of undermining the education system. The opposition blames TMC for corruption and flawed recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is under fire from the opposition after the Supreme Court annulled the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff. The decision, stemming from a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment, deemed the 2016 School Service Commission recruitment process ''vitiated and tainted.''

In response to allegations of corruption and flawed recruitment processes, the TMC has organized state-wide protests. TMC accuses BJP and CPI(M) of conspiring against West Bengal's education system and plans a rally in Kolkata on April 9, followed by widespread demonstrations on April 11.

Opposition leaders hold Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC accountable. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the government's flawed recruitment processes and sarcastically suggested Banerjee should present her case to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

