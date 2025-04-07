Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Waqf Bill Faces Opposition in J&K Assembly

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Tamil Nadu and J&K governments for opposing the Waqf Bill, alleging constitutional contempt. Congress MLA Irfan Lone argued the Act violates secularism and federalism. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced chaos during debates on the bill following President Murmu's recent assent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:45 IST
BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized state governments, including Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir, for opposing the Waqf Bill, accusing them of displaying contempt for the Constitution. Speaking to the media, Trivedi emphasized that the bill underwent a constitutionally established process and that state governments lack the authority to challenge it.

Highlighting constitutional parameters, Trivedi stated that state governments cannot veto parliamentary legislation and described the tumultuous scenes in the J&K Assembly as dangerous for the Constitution's integrity. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone remarked that the Waqf Amendment Act undermines secularism and federalism, criticizing the Centre for violating democratic principles.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced disorder as National Conference members and allies protested the Waqf Amendment Bill, challenging Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's dismissal of an adjournment motion. President Droupadi Murmu approved the bill, passed by Parliament, aimed at enhancing management of waqf properties and improving related processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

