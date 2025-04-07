Controversy Erupts as Waqf Bill Faces Opposition in J&K Assembly

BJP Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized state governments, including Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir, for opposing the Waqf Bill, accusing them of displaying contempt for the Constitution. Speaking to the media, Trivedi emphasized that the bill underwent a constitutionally established process and that state governments lack the authority to challenge it.

Highlighting constitutional parameters, Trivedi stated that state governments cannot veto parliamentary legislation and described the tumultuous scenes in the J&K Assembly as dangerous for the Constitution's integrity. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone remarked that the Waqf Amendment Act undermines secularism and federalism, criticizing the Centre for violating democratic principles.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced disorder as National Conference members and allies protested the Waqf Amendment Bill, challenging Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's dismissal of an adjournment motion. President Droupadi Murmu approved the bill, passed by Parliament, aimed at enhancing management of waqf properties and improving related processes.

