Controversy Ignites Over Waqf Amendment Act: Opposition Voices Unconstitutional Concerns

Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, deeming it unconstitutional and a distraction from key issues like unemployment and inflation. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court will annul the Act. The bill has faced challenges from various political figures and organizations, questioning its constitutional validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:14 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On Monday, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav openly criticized the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it as "absolutely unconstitutional." In a statement to ANI, Yadav accused the government of sidestepping constitutional obligations to divert public attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating law and order.

Yadav expressed his confidence in the Supreme Court's ability to overturn the act, stating that it was designed to mislead the public. Concurrently, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a prominent body of Islamic scholars in India, has filed a petition to challenge the Act's constitutional validity in the Supreme Court.

The amendments, which received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, aim to improve management and governance of waqf properties using updated scientific methods. Despite its approval with considerable majorities in both parliamentary houses, the act continues to draw significant political opposition and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

