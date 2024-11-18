Left Menu

Trump's US News Highlights: Key Appointments and Policies

The summary provides insights into the latest US domestic news, focusing on President-elect Donald Trump's key political appointments, policies, and controversial decisions. The report discusses Trump's transportation and energy selections, reactions from various political sectors, and significant moves in U.S. foreign and domestic policies under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 05:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 05:28 IST
Trump's US News Highlights: Key Appointments and Policies
Trump

In a series of strategic moves, the Trump transition team is eyeing a former Uber executive and several Republican congressmen to potentially lead the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to insiders. High-profile tech figures are lobbying for Emil Michael, a prominent entrepreneur with connections to Elon Musk.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced oil industry leader Chris Wright as his choice for Energy Secretary. Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, is expected to advocate for increased fossil fuel production aligning with Trump's ambitious energy plans to boost national energy output.

Meanwhile, U.S. utilities are urging the new administration to retain clean energy tax credits amidst Trump's intent to reverse climate policies. Biden's administration, on the other hand, is finalizing climate-friendly initiatives before his term concludes. These political dynamics underscore the broader implications of Trump's incoming presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024