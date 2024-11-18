Trump's US News Highlights: Key Appointments and Policies

In a series of strategic moves, the Trump transition team is eyeing a former Uber executive and several Republican congressmen to potentially lead the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to insiders. High-profile tech figures are lobbying for Emil Michael, a prominent entrepreneur with connections to Elon Musk.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced oil industry leader Chris Wright as his choice for Energy Secretary. Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, is expected to advocate for increased fossil fuel production aligning with Trump's ambitious energy plans to boost national energy output.

Meanwhile, U.S. utilities are urging the new administration to retain clean energy tax credits amidst Trump's intent to reverse climate policies. Biden's administration, on the other hand, is finalizing climate-friendly initiatives before his term concludes. These political dynamics underscore the broader implications of Trump's incoming presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)