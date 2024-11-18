Left Menu

World War Three Warning: U.S. Weapons in Ukraine

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina warns that President Joe Biden's administration is risking World War Three by allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep into Russia. She hopes former President Trump would reverse this decision, which she sees as escalating tensions dangerously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:34 IST
World War Three Warning: U.S. Weapons in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow lawmaker Maria Butina has raised alarm bells, declaring that the Biden administration's potential decision to allow Ukraine to deploy U.S.-manufactured weapons against Russian territory risks igniting World War Three. In a statement to Reuters, she criticized the U.S. government's approach.

Butina expressed hope that former President Donald Trump, if returned to power, would retract this provocative stance. Her warning highlights escalating geopolitical tensions that could lead to dire global consequences.

This development comes after reports from U.S. officials suggesting a shift in policy under President Joe Biden, enabling Ukrainian forces to conduct deep strikes inside Russia. Such actions, according to Butina, are perilous and contrary to international interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024