World War Three Warning: U.S. Weapons in Ukraine
Russian lawmaker Maria Butina warns that President Joe Biden's administration is risking World War Three by allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for strikes deep into Russia. She hopes former President Trump would reverse this decision, which she sees as escalating tensions dangerously.
Moscow lawmaker Maria Butina has raised alarm bells, declaring that the Biden administration's potential decision to allow Ukraine to deploy U.S.-manufactured weapons against Russian territory risks igniting World War Three. In a statement to Reuters, she criticized the U.S. government's approach.
Butina expressed hope that former President Donald Trump, if returned to power, would retract this provocative stance. Her warning highlights escalating geopolitical tensions that could lead to dire global consequences.
This development comes after reports from U.S. officials suggesting a shift in policy under President Joe Biden, enabling Ukrainian forces to conduct deep strikes inside Russia. Such actions, according to Butina, are perilous and contrary to international interests.
