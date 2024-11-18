Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Sparks Controversy With Remarks on IUML Leader

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks against IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal sparked intense backlash from Congress and IUML. Accused of aligning with communal forces, Vijayan's comments were deemed politically motivated, with accusations involving past ties and issues of communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:33 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's comments about Indian Union Muslim League leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal have created a political uproar. The remarks, made during a bypoll campaign, accused Thangal of aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami, drawing sharp criticism from both Congress and the League.

The leadership of Congress and IUML alleged the CM's statements reflected a nexus with communal forces. In response, IUML's party newspaper Chandrika published an editorial condemning Vijayan's comments, stating they undermine Kerala's communal harmony.

This incident occurs amid accusations that the Left government supports efforts contrary to communal peace. With historical references to issues like the Babri Masjid demolition, the CM's motivations are questioned, fostering more political tension in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

