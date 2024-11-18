Left Menu

Eknath Shinde: Rebellion for Development and Hindutva

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended his departure from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, citing the previous leadership's anti-development stance and deviation from Hindutva principles. Shinde emphasized the restored people's mandate under the Mahayuti governance and dismissed allegations of divisive politics and promoting casteism.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday defended his significant political move to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing the former Shiv Sena leadership of maintaining an anti-development stance and straying from Hindutva values.

In an interview with PTI, Shinde, now head of the Shiv Sena, alleged an attempt to 'sell the Shiv Sena to Congress', branding it a betrayal of voter trust. According to Shinde, the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinstated the people's mandate.

Shinde challenged allegations against the Mahayuti coalition of fostering divisive politics while underscoring the MVA's inefficacy in advancing key infrastructural projects. He denied accusations of casteism and criticized the opposition's stance on various political issues, defending his governance strategies.

