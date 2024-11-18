Eknath Shinde: Rebellion for Development and Hindutva

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday defended his significant political move to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing the former Shiv Sena leadership of maintaining an anti-development stance and straying from Hindutva values.

In an interview with PTI, Shinde, now head of the Shiv Sena, alleged an attempt to 'sell the Shiv Sena to Congress', branding it a betrayal of voter trust. According to Shinde, the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinstated the people's mandate.

Shinde challenged allegations against the Mahayuti coalition of fostering divisive politics while underscoring the MVA's inefficacy in advancing key infrastructural projects. He denied accusations of casteism and criticized the opposition's stance on various political issues, defending his governance strategies.

