Political Shake-Up in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced a request for several high-ranking officials to resign, citing systemic reasons rather than personal ones. Additionally, reports indicate that Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan has stepped down, as confirmed by a spokesperson and Russia's TASS news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:14 IST
Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia's political landscape is witnessing significant changes as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls for the resignation of several key officials. The move, described by Pashinyan as driven by systemic issues rather than personal grievances, was communicated via a Facebook post.

Simultaneously, Russia's TASS state news agency confirmed the resignation of Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan. His departure was verified by his spokesperson, signaling a broader reshuffle within the Armenian government.

These developments mark a potential shift in Armenia's internal political structure as the government addresses underlying issues publicly acknowledged by Pashinyan himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

