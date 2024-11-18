Political Shake-Up in Armenia

Armenia's political landscape is witnessing significant changes as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls for the resignation of several key officials. The move, described by Pashinyan as driven by systemic issues rather than personal grievances, was communicated via a Facebook post.

Simultaneously, Russia's TASS state news agency confirmed the resignation of Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan. His departure was verified by his spokesperson, signaling a broader reshuffle within the Armenian government.

These developments mark a potential shift in Armenia's internal political structure as the government addresses underlying issues publicly acknowledged by Pashinyan himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)