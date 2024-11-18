Soren Accuses BJP of 'Whisper Campaign' to Sway Jharkhand Elections

In the heat of the electoral battle in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of orchestrating a 'whisper campaign' designed to skew voter opinion in the state's assembly elections.

Soren claims the BJP is investing over Rs 1 crore in every constituency, enlisting people from neighboring states like Bihar and Chhattisgarh to unsettle voters with misleading narratives. He further alleges that the saffron party is employing scare tactics instead of focusing on their achievements.

The BJP, however, has dismissed these claims as signs of Soren's election anxiety, arguing that his accusations are manifestations of desperation. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police have lodged FIRs against certain social media accounts suspected of running campaigns to malign Soren's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)