Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Palakkad Assembly Bypoll

As the Palakkad assembly bypoll approaches, the Congress-led UDF accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of aligning with communal forces due to his remarks about IUML leader Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The CPI(M) and BJP refute the claims, asserting Thangal’s political role invites criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST
On the brink of the Palakkad assembly bypoll, political tensions flared as the Congress-led UDF opposition targeted Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. The controversy stemmed from Vijayan's comments about IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, leading to claims of Vijayan's alleged alliances with communal forces.

The Congress accused Vijayan of fostering majority communalism, aligning with the Sangh Parivar, and criticized his stance on the IUML, the UDF's second-largest coalition partner. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and BJP defended the Chief Minister, arguing that Thangal's political leadership necessitated scrutiny.

The debate highlights deepening political divisions in Kerala, with each party defending its stance amidst accusations of communal polarization. The IUML strongly responded through its publication, condemning Vijayan's alleged ties with communal sectors, exacerbating the contentious political atmosphere ahead of the crucial bypoll.

