Austria's Major Parties Set to Enter Coalition Talks

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Monday that the country's three key political parties have agreed to start full coalition talks. This decision follows the initial 'sounding out' phase of discussions aimed at forming a new government.

The announcement was made in a joint media appearance with Social Democrats leader Andreas Babler and Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. The agreement signifies the beginning of comprehensive negotiations on a range of topics, with dedicated teams from each party taking part in the talks.

This development marks a significant step as the discussions transition from broad preliminary meetings to more focused subject-specific negotiations, all aimed at shaping Austria's future governmental framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)