High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

Campaigning ended for Maharashtra and the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections with voting slated for November 20. The BJP-led Mahayuti aims to retain power in Maharashtra, while the MVA seeks a comeback. In Jharkhand, voting follows recent accusations by Congress against BJP-led governance.

BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress leaer Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Campaigning wrapped up on Monday across Maharashtra and Jharkhand as both states prepare for critical assembly elections on November 20. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including key partners like Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, is determined to retain power in Maharashtra, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) attempts a robust comeback.

A high-decibel showdown unfolded in Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's catchphrase 'ek hain to safe hain,' positioning the election as a clash of ideologies. Gandhi accused billionaires of trying to seize Mumbai's land and advocated for policies benefiting Maharashtra's farmers and youth.

Conversely, BJP President JP Nadda launched an offensive against the MVA, alleging 'appeasement politics' and religious reservation tactics. Nadda extolled PM Modi's inclusive 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' governance as Maharashtra witnesses increasing backing for the Mahayuti alliance, perceived as a harbinger of progress.

Latest News

