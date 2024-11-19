Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign

Salil Deshmukh, NCP-SCP candidate from Katol, accused BJP of attacking his father, Anil Deshmukh. The incident happened on the last campaigning day for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. As tensions rise, opposition aims to reclaim power, while the BJP remains silent on the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:10 IST
Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign
Salil Deshmukh, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh's son (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Salil Deshmukh, running for election from the Katol constituency and son of NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, has leveled serious accusations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with ANI on Tuesday, Salil alleged that the BJP orchestrated an attack on his father, potentially endangering the region's safety as elections approach.

Describing the sequence of events, Salil mentioned that Anil Deshmukh was initially treated at a local Gramin Rugnalaya before being transferred to Alexis Hospital in Nagpur due to the severity of his injuries. A police report has been filed, and Salil urged the large crowd that gathered to remain calm, as tensions run high with elections imminent. The attack, which involved stone-throwing at Anil Deshmukh's vehicle, occurred along the Katol-Jalalkheda Road on the last day of election campaigning.

The allegations have added fuel to the charged political atmosphere ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The opposition coalition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), looks to unseat the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by BJP while the state awaits a response from the BJP regarding these serious accusations. As counting is scheduled for November 23, the region is poised for a significant political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024