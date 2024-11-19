Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign

Salil Deshmukh, running for election from the Katol constituency and son of NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, has leveled serious accusations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with ANI on Tuesday, Salil alleged that the BJP orchestrated an attack on his father, potentially endangering the region's safety as elections approach.

Describing the sequence of events, Salil mentioned that Anil Deshmukh was initially treated at a local Gramin Rugnalaya before being transferred to Alexis Hospital in Nagpur due to the severity of his injuries. A police report has been filed, and Salil urged the large crowd that gathered to remain calm, as tensions run high with elections imminent. The attack, which involved stone-throwing at Anil Deshmukh's vehicle, occurred along the Katol-Jalalkheda Road on the last day of election campaigning.

The allegations have added fuel to the charged political atmosphere ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The opposition coalition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), looks to unseat the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by BJP while the state awaits a response from the BJP regarding these serious accusations. As counting is scheduled for November 23, the region is poised for a significant political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)