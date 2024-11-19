Telangana Minister Defends Secretariat Renovation Costs Amid Controversy
Telangana's Roads Minister Venkat Reddy dismisses allegations of excessive spending on secretariat renovations, countering BRS claims of mismanagement. He emphasizes the work will cost under Rs 2 crore and highlights plans to unveil a significant statue for Sonia Gandhi's birthday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, rebuffed claims that the state's Congress government had overspent on secretariat renovations.
In response to accusations from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which alleged up to Rs 3.5 crore was spent on a main gate, Reddy clarified the project's expected costs were below Rs 2 crore.
Highlighting future developments, he announced the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue inside the secretariat, planned for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday, to draw public attention and commemorate local culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving Amaravati: Fresh Tenders and Development Plans Unveiled
Russia's Oil and Gas Revenues: A Budget Lifeline Amid Military Spending
Trump's Cabinet Contenders: Key Figures Poised for Prominent Positions
Italy Challenges EU Fiscal Framework Amid Defense Spending Pressures
Donald Trump's Potential Cabinet Picks: Key Contenders and Their Influential Roles