Telangana Minister Defends Secretariat Renovation Costs Amid Controversy

Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, rebuffed claims that the state's Congress government had overspent on secretariat renovations.

In response to accusations from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which alleged up to Rs 3.5 crore was spent on a main gate, Reddy clarified the project's expected costs were below Rs 2 crore.

Highlighting future developments, he announced the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue inside the secretariat, planned for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday, to draw public attention and commemorate local culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)